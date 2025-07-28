Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Veto Ceremony preview (day 21)

The Veto Ceremony is going to be happening today within the Big Brother 27 house — so what exactly can you anticipate seeing as a result?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just start off here with a reminder that Keanu is going to 100% play the Power of Veto on himself. This means that Lauren will need to nominate someone next to Will and Kelley — whether or not that person is a target depends heavily on who that person is.

Going into today, we thought it was likely that Lauren would nominate Ashley; however, she did promise that if she is spared from the block today, she would not nominate her before jury. That is a big statement and the sort of thing that could easily sway things in one way or another. However, Adrian is currently speaking to her as of this writing.

In general, our biggest takeaway from the weekend is that Lauren is completely botching her Head of Household reign by being indecisive, really to the point where it is irritating a lot of people. We do tend to think she believes this will make her less of a target, but this is honestly a dangerous game. She is the sort of person who may be able to utilize emotional manipulation, whether intentional or not, to get what she wants. It is ironic in that way that Lauren said pre-game she related to Nicole Franzel, as there are some similarities that are present here when it comes to that. Nicole often benefited from using pity as a strategy, even though she is someone who intentionally put herself in that spot.

If Ashley hits the block this week, she could be the target. If not, we do tend to think Kelley goes if she is up there after the Blockbuster.

