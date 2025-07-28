Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: The blame game (day 20)

As we do get closer and closer to the end of day 20 in the Big Brother 27 game, it does feel like the Veto Ceremony plan is secured. While Lauren has cried and debated it for a good while now, it does feel like she’s got some clarity on what she wants.

Well, with Keanu now off the block, Lauren has settled on nominating Ashley. She has had meetings with a ton of people but honestly, we’re not sure that she really heard too many arguments. She’s had her mind made up, but she does want to figure out a way to justify it. How will she do that? It’s rather simple: Blaming others.

Per a conversation with Kelley, Lauren indicated that she wanted to blame Keanu and say that he “strong-armed” her into making it happen. She and Keanu later talked, and he said that he was more than okay with that. His rationale is that people are going to target him anyway … and we also do think that he wants to tell her no and fight something that would happen anyway.

If anyone could change Lauren’s mind…

Well, it is probably Ava, and she argued that not putting up Ashley would help to get her more into Will’s good graces. We know that Will was upset being nominated, but at the same time, it seems like he’s largely gotten over it and we have not really seen all that much when it comes to conflict as of late.

What we will say here is that if Adrian goes up, he has a good chance of staying over Kelley. However, if it is Ashley, we can see a scenario where he does end up becoming a target.

