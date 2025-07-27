Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Ashley makes her pitch

We have now made it to day 20 of Big Brother 27, so what exactly does that mean for a player like Ashley? Well, there is a ton to discuss!

First and foremost, it is worth noting that as of this writing, Head of Household Lauren is constantly going back and forth between who she wants as a replacement nominee. There is a school of thought here that it is better to make a move against Adrian, since it would tick off fewer people. However, Ashley is someone who Vince and some of Lauren’s other allies want gone. Ashley is a bigger move to splinter another alliance, but it is a lot riskier.

Well, today the group of Rachel, Mickey, and Ashley all banded together to try and fight. Rachel tried to make a pitch to her as a nurturer and someone who Lauren likely loved watching for years as a fan. She then coached Ashley on what to say, making a sweet tea analogy to reassure Lauren (who is afraid of confrontation) and make her feel good. Ashley has argued that she would never come after Lauren and there is no reason to put her on the block. Meanwhile, there are a number of people who would like to see Adrian up there and Kelley ultimately gone.

Lauren has tried to blame other people for Ashley being in her head as a possible nominee, allowing her some wiggle room if he does put her up. Knowing what we’ve seen from her from the moment she won Head of Household, we do tend to think that she is going to spending the next several hours going back and forth on it. Even if she knows in her brain what she wants to do, at the same time she may not want to show that. We do tend to think that being indecisive is in part strategic to not look like the bad guy.

Do you think Lauren should nominate Adrian or Ashley tomorrow in the Big Brother 27 house?

