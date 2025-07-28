The Gilded Age season 3 episode 6: Is John Adams dead?

We knew that The Gilded Age was always a show that could spring tragedy at just about any corner. Just look at the history of Julian Fellowes! Downton Abbey had its fair share of tragic deaths, but losing John Adams in an accident on the street is certainly not something we could have anticipated.

So why do it? Why the the character through something like this? Well, best on what the show executive producer is saying now, it may have a lot to do with Oscar’s future.

Speaking to TVLine, Fellowes noted that no developments in Oscar’s upcoming story “would have been achievable if John Adams had lived … [We were] quite careful to kill him with a straight accident, not with anything with political overtones. He’s just killed in an accident, like anyone could be at any time.” Still, this was a devastating end to a love story that a lot of people were rooting for, even if it felt unlikely that two gay men would have happiness for themselves in the late 19th century.

In speaking a bit more about Oscar’s future after all this, Blake Ritson said the following to Vulture:

He’s definitely entering a period of deep mourning and grief, and not to give too much away of where we’re going, but obviously he has to metabolize this grief in private because it’s such an unacknowledged part of his life, which makes it doubly tormenting. He would need to heal before embarking on a deep relationship again.

This pain for him will take time to process, and we know that in the midst of this, The Gilded Age will explore a number of other subjects. This is what happens when you have a show that is consistently putting so many characters on screen. No matter what, we are not going to forget the John – Oscar story. Such an idea is impossible.

