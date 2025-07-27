Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Who won the Veto, week 3?

The week 3 Power of Veto Competition today took place within the Big Brother 27 house — so who emerged as the champion at the end of it?

Before we go too far down that particular rabbit hole, let’s at least start this conversation off by sharing what we do know first and foremost. Head of Household Lauren played in the competition, as did the nominees in Keanu, Will, and Kelley. They were joined by Ashley and Vince and in the case of the former, it seemed like she would use it on Will. Meanwhile, Vince had utterly no reason to compete for this at all given that multiple people would expect / want it to be used and he’d get himself in trouble.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some Big Brother live feed updates!

So what ended up actually happening? Well, Keanu won his first actual Veto of the season! He did it all himself this time without Kaycee or anyone else stepping in and now, Ashley is a threat to go on the block. Rachel and Keanu had a big conversation earlier where she told him that everyone wanted him gone, and he tried to apologize for targeting her in the past. She tried to steer him more towards Vince and/or Jimmy, but we’ll see if those words have any impact.

We should note now that Lauren seems none too thrilled about the prospect of having to nominate someone else this week — but then again, why would she? She now finds herself in a spot where she will need to get more blood on her hands. For us, we’re mostly eager to just see if Keanu was just groveling / campaigning earlier with Rachel, and if he actually does try to find a way to work with her moving forward.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to the Big Brother 27 game right now

What did you want to see happen today within the Big Brother 27 house?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







