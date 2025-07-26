Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Week 3 Veto players

The week 3 Power of Veto Competition is happening later in the Big Brother 27 house — so how do we set the stage?

Well, it makes some sense to start off here by laying out everything that we know about the present-day state of the game. If you are not aware at this point, Lauren is the Head of Household Competition and beyond that, the nominees are Keanu, Will, and Kelley. Keanu is likely the target this week, but there have been some conversations already about sending him out in certain configurations. A lot of this, at least for now, feels like a wait-and-see thing.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some Big Brother live feed updates!

Beyond these four, Vince and Ashley have also been chosen to compete today. That’s notable given that Ashley is a possible replacement nominee and she may be able to save herself. Meanwhile, Vince will probably do whatever Lauren wants to ensure that they stay close in the game.

The crazy thing is honestly that despite being in the game for weeks now, Kelley still barely understands Veto rules — including that if Ashley is safe, she can’t be nominated as a replacement nominee. We do think that Kelley has every incentive to fight today, which is a given — yet, at the same time, she was accused of not trying that hard last week, knowing that she had a secret power that she could play. She knows that there is a chance she leaves this week, even against Keanu. Since a lot of the modern-day comps in the game are pretty equitable, we don’t necessarily think that Keanu being a big strong guy means that much.

Hopefully, the competition happens this afternoon and we get intel on the results soon after!

Related – Be sure to get some more discussion when it comes to the Big Brother feeds

What do you want to see happen today in the Big Brother 27 house?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates here soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







