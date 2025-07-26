Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Kelley’s new chaos

The Big Brother 27 nomination show for the week happened a few hours ago — and yet, there is already all sorts of chaos within the house.

Where do things stand at present? Well, we really should start by reminding everyone that Will, Kelley, and Keanu are on the block. It feels as though Keanu is the target for the week, but he has two chances to earn safety. The same goes for Kelley. Even though Keanu has done himself no real favors as of late, somehow what Kelley seems to be doing here is even worse.

After all, consider the following: After being more than fine going on the block, Kelley has since complained about it, and then had a bonkers conversation with Rachel that spiraled in all directions. Kelley confirmed that she does want to stay and eventually win, but she’s only won a single season and has no idea what a winning game looks like. She admitted that she likes to instigate things, and Rachel encouraged her to fight for the Veto to shake things up — especially since you don’t know what can happen in the game.

In true Kelley fashion, she then took this conversation and exaggerated / lied about it elsewhere, insinuating to multiple people that Rachel told her that nobody in the game likes her and that she has to take herself off the block to stay, even opposite Keanu. She named that it was Rachel to Vince, and then kept it more anonymous to some other people (including Ava). Odds are, this eventually gets back to Rachel at some point.

Is Rachel being shifting to Kelley as well? To some extent, including her acting like she is not in some sort of big alliance when she has the Heavy Hitters. Yet, this is a part of her game this season, including being a “mentor figure” to some.

