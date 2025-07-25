Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Week 3 nominations

The week 3 nominations have now transpired within the Big Brother 27 house — so what is the game going to look like moving forward?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just start off here by noting that Lauren is Head of Household and ever since last night, it was abundantly clear that she wanted to nominate Keanu and Kelley. The former is an obvious target for her; meanwhile, the latter is someone who seems to be okay going on the block no matter the circumstance. Lauren’s real challenge was coming up with a third person, and she went back and forth on it for most of the day.

We should note that Will felt like the person most likely to go up, but that was largely due to the fact that she told him earlier today. However, he was upset about it and in between that and Ava’s reservations, Lauren grew concerned that it could expose the Bond alliance formed earlier on in the game. Meanwhile, Zach and Vince pushed for Ashley, whereas Ashley and others pushed for Adrian, who could help ensure that neither Keanu or Kelley won the Veto — also, him being nominated would ensure that he could not win and then play it for Kelley.

When the feeds came back, it was clear that Will was the third nominee alongside Kelley and Keanu … and he certainly was not thrilled about it. Keanu wandered around looking for an audience to no real effect, and we know that almost everything at this point is going to depend on the Veto. We do think that Lauren is going to get an emotional edit on all of this — but this is the cause of doing business when you are Head of Household.

