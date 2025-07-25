Big Brother 27 spoilers: Who won HoH, week 3?

Following tonight’s new episode of Big Brother 27, we knew that a Head of Household Competition would be happening. With that in mind, let’s go ahead and pose the following question: Who won? What does this mean for the rest of the game?

The irony here is that if there is one person who needed the win more than any other, it was Jimmy — and he’s not eligible to compete. On her way out the door, Amy shouted “Get Jimmy out! He’s a snake and a liar!” — the exact sort of words that can cause chaos in the game. She didn’t have to hold her tongue anymore and she made everything clear that was on her mind.

Because the backyard was closed for a while in the Big Brother house, we felt like there would be something elaborate out there. However, at the same time not an endurance or something that would be captured on the live feeds.

Eventually, the live feeds came back tonight to reveal that Lauren had the power! She is the first woman in this spot this season, and it does raise the question of if Mickey will play her power or not.

