Big Brother 27: Was Adrian, Will, or Amy evicted, week 2?

We recognized entering Big Brother 27 tonight that we would have not just a BB Blockbuster, but the second eviction of the season. Curious as to what happened? Then consider us more than happy to break that down a little bit further.

First and foremost, here is a reminder that Will, Amy, and Adrian remained on the block tonight, and it felt as though Will was going to be safe no matter what. Meanwhile, Amy was in the most danger and Adrian had a lot of potential to win the Blockbuster based on what we’ve seen from him so far.

We knew from Julie Chen Moonves’ social media feed that the Blockbuster tonight was going to be some sort of puzzle. From about a few seconds into the competition, it was pretty obvious that Adrian had this in the bag. He almost got tripped up due to the placement of one piece but in the end, even that did not appear to be a big deal for him. He is safe for the week, and it is now between Amy and Will.

From the moment that Rachel cast her vote to evict Amy, it was clear that her game was cooked and she had no real shot at sticking around here. Sure, that is disappointing in a lot of ways since we love drama — however, at the same time it was to be expected. Amy has reached the point in the season already where it feels like her story has played out.

Somehow, this eviction was still entertaining despite it being predictable, which is probably what happens when you’ve got a Mastermind Goodbye message and then her calling out Jimmy right on her way out the door.

