The Pitt season 2 spoilers: Will Robby seek help?

Through a lot of the first season of The Pitt season 2, we saw Noah Wyle’s character of Dr. Robby struggle to keep himself together. He was working to save lives, but at the same time still dealing with the trauma that dated back to the pandemic. At one point during the real-time season, it did not seem like he was going to get out of it okay.

So as we move forward, be assured at least of this: There will be an opportunity to explore a lot of this further. This is at least according to someone who would know the truth rather well in showrunner R. Scott Gemmill.

As a part of a recent panel discussion for HRTS (according to Deadline), here is some of what Gemmill had to say about what is to come:

“Part of … season 2 is seeing Dr. Robby acknowledge that he needs help, that he hasn’t gotten the help he needs, and to encourage his coworkers to seek help to take away that stigma … One of the movements afoot is to make a mental health check sort of mandatory for healthcare workers. And that way, if everyone has to do it, then that takes away the stigma. So doctors who do have a problem or who fall off, whether through addictions, as an example, there are programs that will help them get help and get back to becoming a doctor again.”

In the end, we do think it is worth noting that a lot of season 1 was tied to one question more so than any other: Who is looking after the doctors, if they are all looking after the patients? Few shows have ever looked at the physical and emotional strain of the profession quite like The Pitt.

