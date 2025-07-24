Paradise season 2 spoilers: What to expect from outside world

For almost the entirety of Paradise season 1 on Hulu, we had a chance to see a fairly singular take on the world. Most of it was within the title community, where we learned the truth over time about the death of one Cal Bradford.

So as we do look towards the second season, what more are we going to have a chance to see? Well, certainly a lot more of what lies on the outside world. A lot was devastated due to the climate crisis, but there are still some sort of pockets of life out there.

So is the outside world going to be more populated than what Xavier anticipated in season 2? As Sterling K. Brown explained to Entertainment Weekly, it is hard to decipher given how the character himself had uncertain expectations:

It’s a hard question to answer because I don’t even know what Xavier expected. You heard the radio and the signals of people who were trying to find their way to other people, et cetera. The evidence of life. So, Xavier knows that there is life out there, but I don’t think he has any clue as to how much life there is or isn’t. It’s new to everybody. As Xavier explores, the audience is going to be going through it just the same as he is.

In the end, we do expect the show is going to feel fairly similar to what we saw in season 1 despite the different setting. We are going to likely see some reveals in the early going and yet, we may be stuck waiting until the season 2 finale to see all of the different pieces come together.

There is no premiere date yet for Paradise season 2, but our general feeling is that it will be back in either the winter or spring of next year.

