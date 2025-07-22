Paradise season 2 spoilers: Sterling K. Brown on Xavier’s story

At this given point in time the cast and crew of Paradise season 2 are getting close to wrapping up production. With that, why not give a few more teases for what is to come?

Sterling K. Brown is obviously one of those people who has a lot to say about the Hulu show, which makes sense given his role on-camera and behind the scenes. It also just generated a lot of Emmy nominations, and that increases the hype ten-fold for what is coming up next.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for additional PARADISE reviews!

Speaking in a new interview now with Deadline, here is some of what Brown had to say about both the inside and outside world of the show — and right on the heels of Xavier departing Paradise on the airplane:

“The outside of the bunker gets explored, as well as what continues to happen inside the bunker with Xavier’s absence … There is a collision when the two worlds meet like: What has life been like outside? How has life changed inside? When those two worlds come into contact with one another, what kind of shamrocks and shenanigans can we get up to?”

Shailene Woodley has been confirmed as one of the major big additions for the season. Yet, there is not too much known at this point about what sort of role she is going to play. The biggest thing we’re aware of at this point is that creator Dan Fogelman has a three-season plan for the story and because of that, we are pretty confident that we are going to see things moving forward in a pretty rapid pace.

Still, there is almost sure to be more mystery — that is one of the reasons why Paradise was such a success in the first place. Why work to actively change that?

Related – Get some more thoughts on Paradise, including some season 2 premiere date hopes

What do you want to see from Xavier moving into Paradise season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, come back here to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







