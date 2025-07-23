Is Josh Dylan leaving The Buccaneers, and is Richard dead?

Is Josh Dylan leaving The Buccaneers following the events of season 2 episode 6 — and is Lord Richard Marable really gone?

Well, we know that with some shows, there is a real tendency for producers to string stories along for a good while. That is not happening here: Richard is dead. He was shot and that’s it. There could have been more story here for sure, but the whole point of deaths sometimes is to have them happen in a way that genuinely surprises.

Speaking in an interview with Deadline, here is some of what creator Katherine Jakeways had to say about writing in the reveal:

“It broke our hearts. Absolutely it did. We didn’t know [that this would be the outcome] til really quite late on. We resisted it for a long time … We wanted to do that big Episode 6 dramatic storyline for Ginny and Seadown and all of that, and we wanted that to play out in as truthful and heartbreaking a way as we could.”

Jakeways went on to add that there was a lot of debate behind the move, especially since Richard was such an important part of the ensemble:

“We resisted, we were like ‘We can’t kill Dick, we can’t kill Dick, but the more we resisted it, and the more we realized how heartbroken we were about it, the more we realized that was probably the right choice … For that reason, really, because you just go, “Oh my god no.” Because he’s so great, and he’s so lovely, and he and Conchita are such a good match. It broke our hearts to think about it. So it was a bit irresistible to do it, but we still feel very sad about it as well.”

Ultimately, just think about it this way: The whole idea of a death like this is to generate a response. What are you doing here otherwise?

What did you think about the events of The Buccaneers season 2 episode 6 overall?

