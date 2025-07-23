The Buccaneers season 2 episode 7 spoilers: Last before finale

As we look a little bit more towards The Buccaneers season 2 episode 7 on Apple TV+ next week, of course there are many things we are left to think about!

So, where do we start? Well, it makes sense to note at this point that the end is almost here. There are only two episodes remaining, and we tend to think that these are going to be explosive, dramatic, and certainly emotional. Even if we are fairly optimistic that a third season coming be coming, it is certainly not confirmed — and for now, that adds a little bit of weight to what we are seeing.

So what exactly are we going to see on The Buccaneers season 2 episode 7? Let’s just say to prepare for something a little bit different. “All Rise” is the title for what lies ahead, and the synopsis below gives you a sense of what is to come:

In New York, the scandalous St. George divorce trial is underway. Nan copes with further revelations about her birth mother.

This is clearly going to be a story that looks and feels different from what we’ve seen so far — and also, isn’t that what the producers were hoping to deliver? At the moment, we certainly tend to think so! Our hope is just that we’re dealing with a lot of different story threads that are going in all sorts of different directions, but we also circling back to some important Nan subjects that have defined a good chunk of the season.

No matter what happens, we just hope that we are going to be moving towards some great stuff in the finale — and who knows? That is where there could be some sort of big cliffhanger. At the very least, that’s what we are expecting.

