Top Chef season 23 officially reveals setting, filming window

A Top Chef season 23 is officially heading to Bravo — so why not celebrate getting more news all about it right now?

Well, first and foremost, let’s begin with the news that we are going to be seeing the show back in the Carolinas moving forward. In particular, Charlotte, North Carolina will be a primary setting alongside Greenville, South Carolina. Many years ago there was a season set in Charleston, but a good bit may have changed since that point in terms of the area’s culinary preferences. Also, the south in general has such a rich food history that there is a lot of stuff to be excited about.

In a statement confirming the setting moving forward, here is what Ryan Flynn, Senior Vice President, Current Production, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, had to say:

“We’re excited to return to the south for ‘Top Chef’ Carolinas … Charlotte and Greenville are perfect chefs’ playgrounds fueled by exceptional local ingredients, bold flavors, a strong agricultural foundation, stunning natural landscapes, and the warm, genuine hospitality the South is known for.”

Meanwhile, Steve Bagwell, Chief Executive Officer of the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority (CRVA), added the following:

“Charlotte looks forward to serving as the host city for Season 23 of Bravo’s ‘Top Chef’ … Our city’s rapidly evolving culinary landscape blends global influences, Southern heritage and rich agricultural legacy to craft something truly worth experiencing. Hosting ‘Top Chef’ presents an inspiring stage to spotlight the talent, authenticity and creativity that has made the Queen City one of the nation’s fastest-growing destinations.”

Filming for the new season is kicking off this summer; host Kristen Kish will return, as will judges Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons.

What sort of challenges do you want to see moving into Top Chef season 23?

Do you like this setting? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some more updates.

