Top Chef season 22 finale: Who won, Bailey, Tristen, or Shuai?

Heading into the Top Chef season 22 finale on Bravo tonight, we expected a culinary showdown like no other with Bailey, Tristen, and Shuai. They were three chefs who had very different paths to the endgame, but all did a rather exceptional job.

Entering the final four-course meal, we will come out here and admit that we felt like Tristen was the favorite, mostly because he was the most consistent chef all season long. Yet, Shuai was a technical master and Bailey had an incredible story — she was eliminated early and yet, fought back thanks to Last Chance Kitchen and made it all the way to the end. Kristen Kish knows a thing or two about recovering from an elimination, no?

Ultimately, one important thing that we had to remember entering this finale is the simple fact that the final result is not cumulative. Even if Tristen was dominant at times, that does not matter. It is really all about that final series of plates and how much you impress the judges. With that in mind, the show had a level playing field before presenting their food.

So, who won?

Well, the judges liked a lot of all of the various courses that they got, whether it be the early courses or the final desserts — which have been game-changers at times during past seasons. It really did feel like the judges struggled with the decision at times, but the right choice was ultimately made: Tristen was Top Chef! He was visually emotional after being granted the winner, and there was something so endearing about him calling his mother in confessional after the fact.

