Top Chef season 23: Is it renewed, canceled over at Bravo?

Following the big season 22 finale tonight on Bravo, is a Top Chef season 23 going to happen? Within this piece, we will go ahead and state everything we know!

First and foremost, though, let’s begin by stating where things stand in an official capacity — namely, that nothing has been confirmed. Yet, at the same time, we do tend to think that this is more or less a sure thing. The competition show is already casting, and that is something that is frequently done in anticipation of a series coming back for more. If you are Bravo, then you basically have no real reason to send the series packing — this feels like one that could go on for however long the people involved want it to.

We do tend to think that as of right now, the biggest question we’ve got for the next chapter of Top Chef is where you will set it. Just remember that there are a lot of possibilities out there. Yet, at the same time, it may just come down to if there is a location that is offering incentives to film there. There are certainly a lot of interesting locales with great food culture that the show has not been; also, they could easily choose to revisit somewhere that they were present during the early years. At this point, doing a repeat of one of those spots would not be terrible.

In the end, though, we honestly do not think there is all that much else about this show that needs to be changed — though personally, we would prefer that the Quickfire winners actually did get immunity again so that part of the show matters more.

