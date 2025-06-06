Top Chef season 22 finale preview: Who will win?

As we do get ourselves prepared for Top Chef season 22 episode 14 next week, the most important thing to remember is this: The finale is almost here! We imagine that this is where the creativity of all of the remaining contestants has to rise to the top, and they have to cook for their entire future.

In the end, one of the things that we love the best about where the way this show ends is that a lot of the limitations or gimmicks get thrown out the window — it is no longer about having to make a specific sort of meal. Instead, it is about putting your best meal out there and executing your overall vision. This is obviously something that is so much easier said than done when you have the world of pressure beating down on you. Isn’t that why it is a good thing that the remaining chefs get some help from their friends?

To get a little more insight on what is ahead, check out the full Top Chef season 22 finale synopsis below:

For their last elimination challenge, the final three chefs must create the best progressive four-course meal of their lives; with the help of their sous chefs, the finalists must pull out all the stops to impress an esteemed table of diners.

If there is any one thing that we feel confident we can say right now, it is simply this: There is almost a zero percent change that the end of the season makes everyone happy. Isn’t that impossible with the way in which the show does things? We’re not sure that we have ever seen an instance where this ends up being the case. The prize money will clearly help someone with their future career in cooking, but we tend to think that everyone left is more than capable of success in the restaurant world.

