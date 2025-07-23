Destination X episode 10 (finale) spoilers: Who will win?

Next week on NBC, you are going to have a chance to see Destination X episode 10 arrive — and are you ready for the big finale? There is a lot of great stuff to be excited for here, mostly as the final three contestants are going to square off in what may be the most intense showdown yet.

After all, that alliance that Rick and Peter have had for the past several weeks is almost certainly out the window — it is every person for themselves. Not only that, but they will also be competing with Biggy in an incredibly cool place.

To get a few more details on what is to come, be sure to check out the official Destination X finale synopsis below:

07/29/2025 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : In the grand finale, Rick, Peter and Biggy battle for the $250,000 prize in a race across London to find the last Destination X. TV-PG

Who is the current favorite?

At the moment, it has to be Rick given that he’s been one of the most intelligent competitors all season long. Also, you can argue he deserves it the most. Despite Josh throwing his name out there in the premiere, he found a way to bounce back and stay in the game. Peter’s been strong, but he had the advantage of missing the first couple of eliminations and entering the game late. Biggy is likely the darkhorse to win the whole thing, but you can argue that he has a great story — this is someone who started off the show with no real travel experience in Europe. Yet, he has paid attention and persevered when he needed to. It does feel like any of the remaining three could win, and it will all come down to their knowledge of the clues.

