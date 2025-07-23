Destination X season 1 episode 9: A colossal mistake?

We had a feeling entering Destination X episode 9 that there was going to be some sort of twist — and was this one frustrating?

Well, here is the thing about the “gamble at sea” — if it had dramatically changed what happened regarding the elimination, it could’ve been infuriating. After all, a geography guessing-game could have easily become something based in part on luck and strategy. Clearly, the players themselves were not that prepared to be cutthroat … especially since one contestant ended up sealing his own fate.

After all, Shayne had a chance to make a big move after a successful gamble, and he took the opportunity to move a player (Biggy) back to his original guess. However, Biggy was stranded because of a prior move in Shayne’s original spot, which he knew was terrible since it wasn’t near the water. Shayne helped his ally, and then Biggy got to move his guess a little bit closer — meaning that Shayne was eliminated. He would’ve been anyway if there was no gambling twist at all, but his decision to help a friend came back to bite him.

If there is any defense of Shayne, it is him not knowing where everyone else put their X — also, he’s clearly a loyal dude. You can argue that entering the finale, the game is either Rick or Peter’s to lose. However, Biggy has a big underdog story happening at this point and even though he’d never even been to Europe prior to the start of the competition, he’s the sort of person smart enough to figure out a lot of clues on the fly. The last thing that you can do is rule someone like him out.

