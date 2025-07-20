Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: All the Veto aftermath

Tomorrow in the Big Brother 27 house we are going to see the Veto Ceremony play out — so what in the world is happening there?

Well, if you have questions on that we are more than happy to help, and it starts by noting that Keanu is 100% removing himself from the block thanks to Kaycee winning the Veto, and this means that Jimmy will name Amy a replacement nominee. We also know that Kelley plans to use her power after the Veto Ceremony, which will then allow her to go into some sort of competition immediately after the fact.

If Kelley wins, it appears as though Will would be the replacement nominee — and if Jimmy has it his way, Adrian stays no matter the scenario. However, Rachel is already ready to push for him leaving the game before Amy does. Meanwhile, we could also have a situation here where Will is just seen as more of a social asset. Anything can still happen there.

Ultimately, one story to watch over the next few weeks is whether or not Amy ends up being guilty by association in a way here. Remember that she is pretty close to Rachel, who is an obvious threat due to her being a former winner. Meanwhile, she’s also close to Ashley, who seems to be annoying people on a number of levels. There’s the idea that she is gossiping on the regular about a Morgan, Zach, and Lauren love triangle. Then, you have little complains about her behavior in the house. Katherine doesn’t like that she never takes part in the cooking; meanwhile, Morgan doesn’t love that she rarely cleans. This isn’t a huge story right now, but it is worth thinking about.

