The Amazing Race 39 premiere date: A new CBS update

We have known for a while that The Amazing Race 39 is going to be coming to CBS down the road — and now, there is another reason to celebrate!

Today, the folks at the network officially confirmed that the Phil Keoghan hosted series is going to be returning to the network this fall, once again after Survivor and in 90-minute installments. This is similar to what we have seen in the past and while we were hopeful that would happen again, absolutely it is nice to have a measure of reassurance.

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Now are there more questions to wonder about the cast and/or destinations? Sure, but we hope to learn more about that over the summer alongside an exact premiere date. (From where we stand, a September or early October start date makes the most sense.) We hope that the show really takes advantage of the opportunity here to deliver something that feels refreshing and exciting. That means perhaps more international destinations, a greater culture shock than what we had in season 38, and also more competition between the teams. We do want things to be cutthroat here and there — why wouldn’t why?

Beyond this, of course we are thinking about a season 40 for The Amazing Race! This is such a huge milestone and in one way or another, we hope that the show honors it either with an all-star cast or some particularly notable locations. There is room for them to do even more here than they ever have before. (Fingers crossed we hear about a season 40 far in advance and beyond just that, what the network will be doing in order to honor it.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news about Survivor and what the future is going to hold here

What do you most want to see heading into The Amazing Race 39 when it airs?

Do you want any particular twists? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some additional updates.

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