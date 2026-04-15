Abbott Elementary season 5 episode 21, 22: The finale event

As we look towards Abbott Elementary season 5 episode 21 on ABC next week, there is more to anticipate than ever before!

First and foremost, remember that this is a two-episode finale event, meaning that there is an hour of great comedy and entertainment from start to finish. For starters, we have the return of Ava Fest, certainly something we have come to always appreciate whenever it happens. We’re also going to have an opportunity to see a lot of the teachers outside of Philadelphia for something totally different in the finale.

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To get some other insight now on what is ahead, check out the (super-short) details all about what is to come:

Season 5 episode 21, “Ava & Fest” – It’s Ava Fest, and Ava’s determined to make it her biggest yet.

Season 5 episode 22, “Miami” – Rumors begin to swirl when the Abbott crew is in Miami for PECSA weekend.

Is there going to be a big-time cliffhanger at the end?

Well, let’s just go ahead and say that there is a reasonable chance that this happens, mostly due to the fact that a season 6 has already been greenlit. Beyond just that, we’re sure that the writers planned for something like this a good bit in advance … mostly because why wouldn’t they? There is so much in general to still be excited for when it comes to the show but at the same time, we are left to wonder just how much longer Quinta Brunson and the cast will even be around. We do at least think that the entire Abbott team are in a pretty enviable position, mostly in that they get to dictate their future — something that is not often that common with this particular industry.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Abbott Elementary, including the latest on season 6

What do you most want to see moving into the Abbott Elementary season 5 finale?

Do you think that we are going to be seeing a big-time cliffhanger? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

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