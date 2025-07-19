Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Will Kelley use her power?

We are just a short period of time now removed from the Veto Competition within the Big Brother 27 house — so what is going to happen now?

First and foremost, let’s kick things off here by noting what we are aware of already. For those unaware, Keanu won the Power of Veto — or rather, Kaycee did on his behalf. The season 20 winner took part in the competition as a part of a twist he found during the Head of Household Competition. He will automatically have a chance to remove himself from the block and we 100% expect that he will.

So who is going to go up in Keanu’s place? Well, all indications are that it will be Amy joining Adrian and Kelley on the block, and there is a good chance that she ends up going home, as well. That is especially the case given that Kelley seems to be confirming she will use her own power found during the Head of Household Competition, one that will allow her to compete in something at the conclusion of the Veto Ceremony. If she wins that she will be safe and within that, Jimmy will be forced to name a fifth nominee this week.

Who would that be? Well, all signs point towards Will, who would likely stay if he is up there against Amy. While he may have made a mistake in voting to keep Zae, he has otherwise played a solid game and does not appear to be overly paranoid at this given moment. We want to believe that Adrian it safe, but at the same time, it really feels like strategy could go in a lot of different directions thanks to the twists.

What do you want to see happen with Kelley’s power on Big Brother 27?

