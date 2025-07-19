Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Who won Veto? Kaycee returns!

Who won the week 2 Power of Veto Competition within the Big Brother 27 house? This competition proved to be chaotic today for many reasons.

First and foremost, let’s start with a little bit of table-setting here. Jimmy is Head of Household and last night, he nominated the likes of Keanu, Kelley, and Adrian. Keanu appears to be the target, but where things get complicated is a power that Keanu got in the Head of Household Competition. This allowed him to have another player fighting for him in the game … in the form of a mystery houseguest. (Ava was also chosen to compete today.)

Well, here is what we can say: The mystery houseguest was none other than season 20 champion Kaycee Clark, and she won the Veto — meaning that Keanu has another life in this game. Given that she is both an athlete and an alum of The Challenge, we’re not shocked that she ended up getting this.

Now, all of this effectively means at this point that we are going to be in a situation here where we do end up seeing Keanu take himself off the block — and that means that Kelley may have an interesting decision to make when it comes to her own power. She may have a chance to compete now for a second Veto. Jimmy is already talking as though he is going to have to nominate two extra people, and that puts him in an even bigger bind. It feels possible that we are going to see it be Amy and Will, but that’s something that we will have to wait and see on.

Fingers crossed the by tonight, the picture will become a bit clearer.

