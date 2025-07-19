Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Week 2 Veto players

The next Power of Veto Competition is coming later today within the Big Brother 27 house — what more can we say about the players?

Well, first and foremost, we really should kick things off here by noting that Head of Household Jimmy nominated Keanu, Kelley, and Adrian for eviction, with the former player in Keanu serving as the primary target. However, he does have multiple opportunities to save himself — not only that, but someone else has a chance to save him too!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more Big Brother live feed updates now!

Here is what we know: Jimmy, Keanu, Kelly, and Adrian were playing in the Veto by default, and they are going to be joined by Ava and a mystery houseguest from the past. Keanu activated his power, which enables someone from another season to come in and compete on his behalf. Who it is remains a mystery, but our general sense is that it is someone from the Los Angeles area who is easy for production to get. Also, it makes sense if it is someone who does not have a deep history with Rachel for the sake of integrity in the game.

Anyhow, Kelley is already talking about saving Keanu potentially if she wins, mostly because she seems intent on trying to be the female version of Tucker in whatever way that she can. Meanwhile, Amy continues to set herself up as a replacement nominee by complaining about her place in the house and saying that she’s in danger simply because she is close to Rachel. Amy and Ashley both seem to be tiring of Rachel and we tend to think that the feeling is mutual. Meanwhile, Jimmy continues to put some level of trust in Vince, who we honestly think would be more than fine if he goes at some point since he has Kelley, Zach, and a lot of other possible allies.

Related – Be sure to get more Big Brother 27 news from last night’s live feeds

Who do you want to see win the Big Brother 27 Power of Veto today?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







