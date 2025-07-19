Destination X season 1 episode 9 video: Final four face off

If you are not aware, Destination X season 1 episode 9 is coming to NBC in just a few days — and of course, everything is about to heat up!

At this point, there are only four contestants left in Shayne, Peter, Biggy, and Rick, and host Jeffrey Dean Morgan is definitely taking them out of the world of Venice. The goggles are making a grand return on the next episode of the show, and so is the standard format where the remaining contestants have to figure out where in the world they are.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a new sneak peek for the upcoming episode that offers up a few clues — but at the same time, hardly any answers. You can see the contestants somewhere that almost looks straight out of the Grand Canyon. However, we know already that Destination X is a show set exclusively in Europe. Where in the world could this be?

Well, Peter seems to already be confident that they are in the South of France, using his skills as a pilot to recognize some of the local geography — plus the direction that they traveled to get to this point. Personally, we would argue that this could be somewhere in Spain, given the fact that it has a climate that feels right for these sort of land features. There are certainly going to be more clues, and the challenge itself should make at least a handful of those clear.

In the end, one of our larger questions is simply whether or not Rick and Peter will continue to work together — they are two of the bigger threats at this point to win, so does it make sense to start to split up?

