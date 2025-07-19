The Gilded Age season 3 episode 5: Bertha’s big move

Tomorrow night on HBO, you are going to have a chance to dive head-first into The Gilded Age season 3 episode 5. So what more do we have to say about it?

Well, the first thing that is worth noting here is that change very-much seems to be the primary MO for a lot of characters as they work in order to figure out better whatever their future holds. Gladys is married now and trying to find the role for herself as a Duchess. Can she find a way to swim in these choppy waters? Meanwhile, is the Duke’s family getting precisely what they have bargained for?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get other TV reactions and reviews!

We are grateful that The Gilded Age is not completely abandoning Gladys’ story despite her being in a totally different place, but there are undoubtedly a handful of other stories in the spotlight at the same time now. Take, for starters, George in the trailer here doing whatever he can to facilitate railway expansion — and that could always lead to some moves that are more than just a little complicated on a moral level.

Meanwhile, is Bertha going to bring about a big change when it comes to divorced women being able to participate more in the social scene? That has to be the hope right now, and we know that this is one of those stories that was et up a little bit earlier on in the season. Now could be a chance for us to gravitate towards a payoff; just remember that change does not come easy. We are also still looking at a society where men remain largely in control. We imagine that there will be struggle as well as a lot of conflict; time will tell if there will be any huge changes by the end of the season.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Gilded Age, including other details on what is to come

What do you most want to see moving into The Gilded Age season 3 episode 5?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments and once you do, remember to keep coming back for more.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







