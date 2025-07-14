The Gilded Age season 3 episode 5 spoilers: Gladys’ new life

With The Gilded Age season 3 episode 5 approaching on HBO next week, it does appear as though we are entering a slightly new paradigm — or, at the very least, one for Gladys. She went through with the marriage to the Duke, even if she was crying for a good part of it. The choice that she’s made is going to cause a lot of consequences, especially when it comes to adapting to a new life overseas.

If there is something that is good to share here, it is that we will seemingly see her continue to persevere. It does also seem like she is going to be involved in some shape or form, so do not fret.

Speaking to TVLine, Taissa Farmiga had the following to say regarding whether Gladys is going to inhabit some of the social abilities of her parents to find her way in life:

“I mean, she’s the daughter of George and Bertha Russell, so there’s going to be something inherently inside her, in her genes … We always hate when our parents want to teach us, but parents can be right in some cases, or at least there are some things you can retain from them.”

We do tend to think that social climbing and creativity will remain a huge part of The Gilded Age no matter how long it goes — and of course, there are going to be moments where it is messy. Why wouldn’t it be, all things considered? We’re at the halfway point of this season now, and of course we are curious to see what Bertha’s storyline is going to be now that this wedding has taken place.

