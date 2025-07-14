The Gilded Age season 3 episode 5 spoilers: Gladys’ next move

As we start to look more and more towards The Gilded Age season 3 episode 5 on HBO next week, one thing is particularly clear: Gladys is facing a lot of change. Then again, how can you be surprised by that? Just remember what happened over the course of tonight’s episode, plus then also the fact that we’ve reached the halfway point of the season. It only feels inevitable that we’re going to see the show progress forward with some serious momentum.

Of course, Gladys is not the only character bound to experience some big changes — this installment is titled “A Different World” for a reason, and we are going to see a number of different things play out over time.

Below, you can see the full The Gilded Age season 3 episode 5 synopsis with other insight all about what is to come:

Gladys has trouble adjusting to her changed circumstances…and the controlling Lady Sarah. After a string of personal and professional wins, Larry runs into a familiar face. While at an event with Dr. Kirkland, Peggy gets an opportunity from an old colleague. Later, drama ensues at Mrs. Fish’s Newport luncheon.

Of course, our general feeling is that Peggy’s professional circle is about to expand once again on the show, and that’s great largely because we’ve had such a good season for her already. The mess at the Newport luncheon, meanwhile, is hardly a shock — if for no other reason than that this is 100% the sort of setting that we would see everything go haywire.

Even though Bertha is not mentioned in the synopsis above, just remember this: We’re talking about a show where she is almost always going to be a main character. Why would we think that anything is going to be rather different now?

