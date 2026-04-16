Scrubs revival season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at ABC?

Following the season 1 finale of the Scrubs revival tonight on ABC, what more can we say in regards to a season 2? Or, have we reached the end of the line?

Well, this is of course one of those situations where we would love to know already if the medical comedy was going to be back for more — but alas, we do not at present. Are we still hopeful? You better believe it! Remember that there is so much nostalgia tied into this show, and we foresee no real reason to think that viewers would suddenly bail at this point. The producers actually found a way to really celebrate the legacy of the original, while also bringing something new to the table, as well.

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Now, here is what we can say about the next chapter — odds are, ABC is going to figure out what they want to do here sooner rather than later. The faster the renewal is set, the more time the entire team will have to map out the next chapter. We tend to think that a return is likely, especially since the cast have all expressed some measure of hope about playing these characters once more.

What else can you hope for?

Well, because of production schedules, there is a good chance that we will see so much more of John C. McGinley as Dr. Cox versus what we got in season 1. We know that the producers are hoping to get back even more familiar faces as well, but we will have to wait and see if something happens there. (Personally, we would also like to have a slightly larger episode order, even if we are just talking about 13 as opposed to 9 or 10.)

Related – Be sure to get some more discussion now when it comes to Scrubs

Do you want to see a Scrubs revival season 2 happen at ABC?

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