Grey’s Anatomy season 22 premiere date revealed at ABC

Just in case you have been eager to get news on a Grey’s Anatomy season 22 premiere date, we are more than happy to deliver!

Unfortunately, with that we do still have a smattering of bad news to share as well — while the Ellen Pompeo medical drama is going to be coming back on Thursday, October 16 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time. This is the same spot that it was in last fall, with the one major difference here being that it is now airing after both 9-1-1 and then also the Nashville-set spin-off.

As for what is going to be coming up on the next season of the show, we can confirm first and foremost that Pompeo will be back for another sizable arc as Meredith Grey. Beyond just that, there is a massive cliffhanger that needs to be revealed in the form of the explosion at the hospital. Are we about to see the death of Link, or some other major character? That is possible, if for no other reason than that this is a show that has no problem killing people off left and right.

So when are we going to be seeing the first preview?

We do tend to think that Grey’s Anatomy is going to release a promo at some point in September — but even still, there is probably not going to be many spoilers in there about the cliffhanger.

As for whether or not season 22 is going to be the final one, that is something that we do not think we are going to be seeing more news for a little bit. We just hope that whenever the show does end, we are going to see some promotion here in advance.

What are you the most eager to see entering Grey’s Anatomy season 22 on ABC?

