NCIS season 23 filming begins, cast confirms

Just in case you wanted a reason to be excited about NCIS season 23 today, let’s just go ahead and say that we’ve got it!

In a post on Instagram today, Katrina Law (Jessica Knight) confirmed that she is back at work once again on the latest batch of episodes. You can see many of her other co-stars in the image, whether it be Gary Cole (Alden Parker), Wilmer Valderrama (Nick Torres), Sean Murray (Timothy McGee), or Rocky Carroll (Leon Vance). Meanwhile, in a separate post you can see Brian Dietzen putting on his iconic Jimmy Palmer glasses once more. Other than Diona Reasonover (Kasie Hines), every main cast member has already been accounted for.

As for what you are going to see when NCIS comes back, we do tend to think that a big part of the premiere story will be about revenge. For Parker in parker, he is going to want to do something to try and take down Carla Marino — and why wouldn’t he? This is someone who is responsible for the death of his father seemingly, and the only thing that may slow him down is trying to do the job the right way. He can’t just become a vigilante, and he may need the help of his fellow team members to ensure that nothing happens that could ruin his career.

We do also have a few other questions beyond this — take, for starters, what happened to Parker’s mother or how did she died. Palmer did note something questionable when he got the documents at the end of last season, though it remains to be seen exactly what that actually means in the long-term.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

