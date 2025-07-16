Bachelor in Paradise 10 episode 4 spoilers: Dale vs. Kat?

If you are watching Bachelor in Paradise primarily for the drama, you are going to love season 10 episode 4 on Monday.

So, what is at the center of this one? Well, for starters, you are going to see one Golden guy in Gary enter the picture. However, we can’t speak to how much the attention will be on him due to what we’re going to be getting elsewhere with some other people. In particular, Kat is going to be at the center of attention again — and this time due to what is going on with Dale and then also Alli Jo.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more Big Brother updates now!

For a few more details on what lies ahead, be sure to check out the full Bachelor in Paradise 10 episode 4 synopsis below:

Gary arrives with a date card as the Goldens turn up the heat and bring the party to paradise. Meanwhile, Kat discovers surprising details about Dale’s connection with Alli Jo, leading to a tense confrontation that threatens to derail their budding relationship. Jonathan contemplates his next move, and an unexpected rose shakes up the evening.

Is this unexpected rose going to involve April … and Jonathan? Some of the previews have inferred the possibility of this but at the same time, we tend to think this is one of those situations where we will believe it when we see it. We just think that ABC is going to be stirring up drama wherever they can, including when it comes to promotion.

For now, it is too early to say what couples are going to be successful … but we are still trying to see some sort of Golden romance last on the other side of all this.

Related – See more thoughts entering the next Bachelor in Paradise episode right now

What are you the most eager to see moving into Bachelor in Paradise season 10 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







