Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Veto Ceremony results, week 1

The Big Brother 27 live feeds have officially arrived! Last night they came on and within that, we had a chance to learn about all sorts of chaotic happenings at the house.

first and foremost, here is your reminder that Head of Household Vince nominated originally Ashley, Amy, and Zae for eviction. His primary target is Ashley, but she won the Power of Veto and with that, earned safety. This put Vince in a hard position where he was conflicted on all sides. He is someone clearly trying to play a tentative game, and that means not making a lot of risky moves early on.

Here is the thing, though: The idea of nominating Kelley is extremely risky, mostly because he knows a lot of people want her out. However, he does not want her out. This is a way to not get a lot more blood on his hands and in theory, it could work. However, if she doesn’t win the BB Blockbuster and earn safety, her sketchy way of moving about the house has her in trouble. Vince did consider nominating other people, with Keanu high up on the list after he tried to make a 10-person alliance a little earlier on in the day.

What happened at the Veto Ceremony?

Well, Kelley is on the block and now, Amy, her, and Zae are up for eviction. Jimmy claimed that he was going to make some sort of big speech calling out Keanu … but did he really? That’s a totally different story. The two hugged right when feeds came back and shortly after, we saw Jimmy and Amy get into a heated conversation where he tried to defend himself. His messiness is already starting to cause problems.

