Dancing with the Stars 34 premiere date: July 2025 update

With us now deep into the month of July, are we inching ever closer to a Dancing with the Stars 34 premiere date over at ABC?

Of course, we want nothing more than to say exactly when the ballroom competition will air and in some ways, it is easy to hand over approximations already! Take, for starters, September 23 or September 30. We would be shocked if the show does not premiere on one of those days!

So, while we wait, when are more details going to be handed down? Based on where we stand at the moment, our feeling is that at some point before July is done, you are going to get some other information about when the ballroom is opening up. That’s a great table-setter and from there, we just have to wait to get some more news when it comes to the cast. A handful of names have been confirmed including Robert Irwin but in general, the majority of the celebrities are still under lock and key.

From where we stand, our general feeling is that season 34 is going to include a similar combination of people to who we have seen in the past. Think along the lines here of actors, reality stars, athletes, and other noteworthy figures. We also tend to think that the bulk of the pro dancers are also going to be familiar faces, with perhaps one or two newcomers mixed in. While a lot of elements of the show have been fairly modernized, we do tend to think that the format will be pretty similar to what we’ve seen in the past.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

