Criminal Minds: Evolution season 19 spoilers: Big Luke Alvez story

If you have felt as of late that Adam Rodriguez has not had enough material on Criminal Minds: Evolution, go ahead and know this: It will be changing. Season 19 is currently in production, and it appears as though he is going to have the same sort of meaty arc as Luke Alvez that Aisha Tyler had as Tara Lewis this past season.

Ultimately, we are seeing more and more that the format of this season is to give 2-3 main characters especially big story arcs. For season 18, Tara and JJ were clearly front and center a lot of time, and that is in addition to everything going on with Voit.

Speaking to TV Insider recently, here is some of what showrunner Erica Messer had to say about the plans that currently exist when it comes to Alvez and his story arc:

Alvez [Adam Rodriguez] has a lot going on this season, and it really kicks off in the second episode of the season, which we’ve already shot. I think it’s his year to sort of grow and shine a little bit more. And Adam’s so good. I think there wasn’t a dry eye when we screened the second episode. And that’s all I’ll say.

Our feeling is that Criminal Minds: Evolution is always better when characters are tested — while we do want to see them happy, you need that mixture of drama in there. There are still plenty of possible opportunities for pleasant moments in season 19. We knew that there is at least a chance that we’re going to be seeing Tara and Rebecca get married; there will be a one-year time jump between seasons, so we do have to wait and see if they wed during that time.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Luke Alvez over the course of Criminal Minds: Evolution season 19?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

