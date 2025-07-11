Dexter: Resurrection premiere: Michael C. Hall on Doakes cameo

We knew entering the Dexter: Resurrection premiere on Showtime that there would probably be some great cameo appearances; heck, many were confirmed in advance.

If there is any complaint that we have, it is actually not due to who showed up. Rather, it is tied more to when their appearance was announced. Can you imagine what it would have been like to see James Doakes on the show without hearing about it in advance? We tend to think it was a real wasted opportunity, given that it was just a memorable cameo that also surprised when it comes to the ghostly character’s behavior.

Speaking in a new interview now with TVLine, star and executive producer Michael C. Hall noted that he is at least happy with the appearance:

“It was awesome … It was such a perfect way to re-engage with the mythology of the character. For me as an actor, for the character, for the audience, to grow out of that soil was the best way to start.”

Now, we do have to wait and see if there are any more cameos on upcoming episodes. For now, let’s just say that we would not be altogether surprised for multiple reasons. Take, for starters, the fact that there is still a deep bench of people — and also the notion that Showtime deliberately announced some characters appearing in advance to lay the groundwork for there to be a few more surprises down the road. For the time being, that’s at least what we are hoping for — there are eight more episodes, and this does signal a number of other opportunities.

What did you think about Doakes’ appearance on the Dexter: Resurrection premiere?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

