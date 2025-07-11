The Pitt season 2: Tracy Ifeachor not returning as Dr. Collins

We have heard a number of positive stories as of late when it comes to The Pitt season 2. Unfortunately, this one may bum some people out.

According to a new report from TVLine, actress Tracy Ifeachor will not be coming back as Dr. Heather Collins, despite her having a huge role through the first two-thirds, give or take, of the season. We had long hoped and anticipated that she would be back for another go, but that has turned out to not be the case.

News of the performer’s potential exit started to circulate when she posted on Instagram earlier this week with the following caption:

What a blessing to be a part of this first and foundational season of #ThePitt on @hbomax . It was an absolute privilege to play Dr. Heather Collins in such a groundbreaking season and piece. Thank you to everyone who has watched & supported Season 1 & shared their stories with me.

So why aren’t we seeing Collins again? The answer to that will hopefully be referenced during the next season, but it could just be as simple as the character having the day off. It has been clear for a good while now that the series is going to rotate some cast members in here and there. This is why we don’t want to sit here and say that Collins is for sure leaving. We do think that we could see her back during a potential season 3, but it remains to be seen if it gets the green light or not. For the time being, we are cautiously optimistic that this is going to happen. This could go on for as long as the powers-that-be what it to.

