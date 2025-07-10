Big Brother 27 premiere sneak peek: Julie is missing?!

In a matter of hours the Big Brother 27 premiere is finally going to arrive on CBS — so is there anything more that we can share now?

Well, if you head over to Entertainment Weekly now, you can see a preview for the first episode, one that strongly signals that one of the fun bits being brought to the table here is a missing Julie Chen Moonves. We welcome the humor in this since it fits well with the murder-mystery theme, and it also does get the houseguests prepared for the sort of stuff that they’ll be dealing with all season long.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get daily Big Brother 27 updates!

Of course, it would be great to actually get some more news on the Secret Houseguest or something else in here, but let’s be honest — there will be a lot of time to talk about that further! All evidence does suggest that season 12 alum / season 13 winner Rachel Reilly will be a part of the season and personally, we couldn’t be more thrilled. She’s going to be in an interesting spot if it is her that comes back, mostly because she’s such an icon and a legend. It is one thing to have Paul back with all-new players on season 19 or Jessie on season 11, but neither one of them had won before. When Dan was on season 14, at least he had some other alumni there to join him including another champ in Boogie.

We just hope that all the newbies here are more than up to the task — and that overall, we are left with a season that proves to be endlessly entertaining. No matter how many twists are thrown at us, none of it matters if the show itself fails to bring much of anything to the table.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts now entering Big Brother 27, including the full cast

What are you the most excited to see entering the Big Brother 27 premiere on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back here — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







