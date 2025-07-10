Criminal Minds: Evolution season 19 spoilers: EP talks time jump

Just in case you wanted to get a good sense of what the story will be on Criminal Minds: Evolution season 19, there is new info out there!

First and foremost, though, let’s get more into what happened at the end of season 18. Over the course of the finale, we saw Elias Voit issue a full confession for his crimes, while at the same time helping the BAU to stop parts of the network in their tracks. We had heard weeks ago that Zach Gilford would be coming back, but in what capacity? We did wonder if he was returning moving forward just to die on death row, but it turns out that this is not necessarily the case.

Instead, in a new interview with TVLine showrunner Erica Messer confirms that Voit will not be given the death penalty, and there is a surprising story to tell with the character:

In Season 19, he has gone from being invisible, living in the shadows, being a killer for 20 years that we never knew about, to now being a household name. There’s been a year between Seasons 18 and 19. He has confessed to all these crimes, he gets sentenced to life in prison — not the death penalty — and he now has to deal with unwanted celebrity. Some might say he was a “celebrity” within his network because he was the leader of it, but it’s very different than being a celebrity for, now, the most shameful thing you’ve ever done, and now you have a conscience and you’re aware of that. There’s a new threat and a new darkness that comes out of him being in the light now.

We do of course wonder how much longer Criminal Minds: Evolution can make use of this character, but we will see what they have planned. Messer has confirmed that season 19 is going to bring in some procedural villains, but there should be a larger story at the same time.

