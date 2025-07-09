Twisted Metal season 2 trailer: The tournament is here!

For everyone out there incredibly psyched so see Twisted Metal season 2 arrive on Peacock, we’ve got all sorts of great news today!

First and foremost, let’s share something that makes us incredibly stoked, as the video-game adaptation starring Anthony Mackie is not going to burn through its entire run immediately this time around. Instead, you will have the first three episodes on July 31 and from there, weekly drops until the finale on August 28. We know that the first season felt in a lot of ways a setup for the events of the games and moving forward, we’re diving right into that with both the tournament and the infamous Calypso, played here by Anthony Carrigan of Barry / Gotham fame.

Want to know more? Well, let’s start with the official Twisted Metal season 2 synopsis:

Following the revelations in the season one finale, John and Quiet find themselves entering the deadly TWISTED METAL tournament, a sinister demolition derby hosted by a mysterious man known as Calypso. As they try to survive an onslaught of dangerous new foes and familiar faces alike, including the murderous clown Sweet Tooth, things get complicated for John when he reunites with his long-lost sister, the vigilante Dollface.

The full trailer can be seen over at the link here and while we’d say that it is not necessarily give away a ton of content, it also doesn’t really need to. The whole goal here was likely just to show how awesome the new season looks and in the end, we’d argue mission accomplished when it comes to that. There’s action, a lot of explosions, great banter, and of course cars on top of more cars.

