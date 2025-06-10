Twisted Metal season 2 sneak peek shows off the tournament!

Come July 31 you are going to have a chance to see Twisted Metal season 2 arrive over on Peacock — are you ready for more carnage?

If you watched the first season of the hit video-game adaptation, then you can argue that it was effectively all a set-up for the classic tournament so many people know and love. John Doe, Quiet, and others are now taking part in all sorts of car-related chaos, and we know that Calypso (played here by Barry alum Anthony Carrigan) is going to be running the show.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a new sneak peek that is action atop of action with even more action beyond that. Meanwhile, the synopsis below better sets the stage:

Following the revelations in the season one finale, John and Quiet find themselves entering the deadly TWISTED METAL tournament, a sinister demolition derby hosted by a mysterious man known as Calypso. As they try to survive an onslaught of dangerous new foes and familiar faces alike, including the murderous clown Sweet Tooth, things get complicated for John when he reunites with his long-lost sister, the vigilante Dollface.

We do tend to think that moving into this season, we do have a clear blueprint for everything that could be coming … but there is also room for some surprises. One of the biggest things that we’re aware of here is that Twisted Metal, in general, is not the sort of show that has some hard-and-fast lore that must be followed at every turn. The games were often about the action as much as the story, and it gives the producers a little more wiggle room.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

