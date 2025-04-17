Twisted Metal season 2 premiere date revealed; first teaser

If you are excited to learn a little bit more about Twisted Metal season 2 over at Peacock, let’s just say we have good news to share!

Today, the folks at the streaming service confirmed that on Thursday, July 31, the latest batch of episodes featuring Anthony Mackie are going to arrive. We tend to think personally that the series is going to work rather hard to pick up where the end of season 1 left off, and that means John and Quiet working to actually get into the title tournament. In a lot of ways, you can argue that the first season actually was just a prequel to some of the events of the game, especially since now, all bets are off and even more familiar faces from the video game series are going to be here.

If you head over to this link, you can see a new teaser for Twisted Metal season 2 that showcases, at least at a distance, a first look at Calypso, the person actually behind the event. The synopsis below (per Deadline) sets the stage even more.

Following the revelations in the Season 1 finale, John and Quiet find themselves entering the deadly ‘Twisted Metal’ tournament, a sinister demolition derby hosted by a mysterious man known as Calypso (Anthony Carrigan). As they try to survive an onslaught of dangerous new foes and familiar faces alike, including the murderous clown Sweet Tooth (Will Arnett & Joe Seanoa aka Samoa Joe), things get complicated for John when he reunites with his long-lost sister, the vigilante Dollface.

Given that the first season was a pleasant surprise when it comes to action, comedy, and humor, we really hope that the second season is going to keep this going also. For now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope for some good things.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

