Big Brother 27 spoilers: Mystery houseguest arrives; new clues?

As some of you may be aware at this point, filming for Big Brother 27 has already started — even though unfortunately, we are not able to see it. The series will air its premiere on CBS tomorrow night, with the plan being to kick off the live feeds following the West Coast airing of the Sunday show.

So, for the time being, we are in this rather unfortunate spot where we have to take whatever morsels that we can, and that includes something pertaining to the frequently-discussed mystery houseguest.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get daily Big Brother 27 updates!

If you head over to Entertainment Weekly, you can see some early reactions that suggest that all of the players are genuinely stunned by who is joining them. This means that they probably all know who it is. Rachel Reilly? As the video above indicates, that is our current prediction. A lot of the clues line up with that, and it is worth noting that she wanted to do Big Brother 22 but was pregnant at the time. This is a way for her to go back to the series that made her a reality TV superstar — if it is her coming in, though, she is going to face a really tricky journey. We’ve seen houseguests like Jessie and Paul come back surrounded by newbies, but neither one of them was a former winner, let alone a two-time player. She has a ton of game knowledge, but Rachel is also known to cause plenty of chaos…

Our hope is that no matter who the mystery houseguest is, the Big Brother 27 premiere is going to give us answers by the end of it. That way, we can just settle in and start to make some predictions all about the game as a whole.

Related – Get some more discussions on Big Brother 27 now, including the entire cast of new players

What do you want to see from the Big Brother 27 mystery houseguest, especially if it is Rachel?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







