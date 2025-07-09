Destination X episode 8 preview: Another shocking exit?

As we look towards Destination X epsode 8 on NBC next week, the game is certainly about to get more intense. After all, how can it not? The field is starting to narrow, there are some serious gamers still left, and we are easily coming out of the toughest episode so far.

Also, is there a major change to the show’s format coming? That’s something that we are wondering based on the details revealed by the network.

Before we dive more into that, let’s set the stage courtesy of the Destination X episode 8 synopsis below:

07/15/2025 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : In Venice, the players leave the bus behind but not the drama. Daggers come out and loyalty is tested. A secret alliance is revealed in a dramatic exit. One player is lost to the Garden of Lost Souls. TV-PG

Just from reading that alone, we almost wonder if the players will spend a whole episode knowing that they are in Venice but at the same time, not knowing precisely where in the city they are located! That could be fascinating, but it feels like it would also be logistically difficult given that you would have to keep the locals from giving any real clues. We tend to think that the alliances would inevitably start to break down further. They already have in a way, given the fact that this past episode featured the Peter – JaNa – Rick alliance having to fight for their lives in the game.

Based on where things currently stand, we would 100% maintain that Rick is the top contender to win thanks to his geography knowledge. Yet, this is an unpredictable game, and not getting the right clue at the exact right time can be a key to your demise.

