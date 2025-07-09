Destination X episode 7: Was everyone stumped?

We knew in anticipation of Destination X episode 7 on NBC that the game was about to become so much harder than ever before. What we did not realize was that the producers would stump us as much as anyone else!

In the end, the final reveal that the players were in Venice completely stumped us, mostly because the clues were so much more subtle and beyond that, everyone was far more careful about what they shared. It helped that the bottom three of JaNa, Peter, and Rick were all working together for a lot of the game and in the case of the later arrivals, nobody else seemed that inclined to want to help him.

We’ll admit that personally, we went along with Rick’s line of logic that the players were in Slovenia, whether it be the amount of distance traveled or the changes to some of the climate. It is also a place that a lot of Americans do not know much about, and that would make it easier to miss some clues. Luckily for Rick, he was still closer to JaNa and she was sent packing.

Is Rick fully responsible for her ouster? Maybe, given the fact that he told her to put Croatia. Our question is if she hadn’t heard that, would she made a better overall guess? That’s tough to know since everyone was pretty clueless even entering the map room. Peter is the only one to guess Italy but even still, was a decent amount of space away from having the right answer.

Even if nobody got the right answer, it does still feel like this Destination X is the most successful one we’ve seen all season. It is better when everything is hard to figure out! Also, the bus being ferried across the water has to be one of the coolest visuals we’ve seen on the show so far.

