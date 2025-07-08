Big Brother 27 spoilers: The biggest Mystery Houseguest clue

Earlier today, we know that CBS hyped up the majority of the Big Brother 27 cast — and yet, there is a mystery houseguest who remains.

Who are they going to be? Well, there are a lot of rumors out there, whether they be Vanessa Rousso, Rachel Reilly, Boston Rob Mariano, Derek Xiao, or someone from The Challenge. Is there a definitive guess? We will get more to that in a moment.

For the time being, here is what we can say. According to a post on the Big Brother Instagram page, there are a lot of clues out there about the mystery houseguest already from past photos on their account. That includes a beachy image, a shot of a top hat / playing card, and also a giant map. The latest post has an image of a silhouette, but this feels more like a stock image than the actual houseguest themselves.

This is where we land

The idea that we’ve got a beach could make you think a Survivor player. Yet, remember that Rachel also said “floaters, grab a life vest.” Meanwhile, the playing card could point to Vanessa … but also Rob, who also plays high-level poker. You can argue that the card / top hat could be a reference to Las Vegas, and Rachel famously said “I am Vegas.”

Finally, let’s get to the map here — there are a number of reality TV alums who have been on The Amazing Race, but both Rob and Rachel have done it in the past. Vanessa has not, which eliminates her in our mind. Derek X. has won the Race with Claire, but he doesn’t fit the beach clue.

Insofar as we can imagine right now, Rachel and Boston Rob are the only players who really fit all three criteria, unless you want to rope in their spouses Brendon and Amber by association. Any one of these players would be TV gold — that is, if this is who we get.

