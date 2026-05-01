Dutton Ranch teaser: Rip, Beth remember John Dutton

The premiere of Dutton Ranch is coming to Paramount+ in just a matter of weeks — are you ready for the chaos to come?

Well, for those unaware, the Yellowstone spin-off will be both similar and yet different. You do have Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly back as Rip and Beth; however, they won’t be in Montana anymore. The setting is shifting to Texas, which is a little surprising given the way in which the original show ended. They are going to encounter new characters and, to the surprise of no one, find themselves in more trouble.

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Above all else, though, it does seem like Dutton Ranch will do its best to honor those who came before. If you head over to the show’s Instagram, you can see a new teaser that makes a concentrated effort to honor the death of John Dutton. Given that he was the man behind so much of the story, it makes sense to have some nods wherever you can.

Beyond just the physical representation of Kevin Costner’s character in the form of the hat, there are of course other questions worth wondering as well. Take, for starters, just how much Beth is impacted by the label of “John Dutton’s daughter.” This is a man who has a long shadow, and certainly made plenty of friends and enemies along the way. Unlike Kayce over on Marshals, this is not a character going down a new career path. Beth is still in the family business in a way, and that does mean that she has a lot to contend with. We will just have to wait and see what the story looks like once we get to the big-time premiere.

Related – Be sure to get more news on Dutton Ranch right now

What are you most eager to see heading into the Dutton Ranch premiere?

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